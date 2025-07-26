Swimmer dies at Assateague Island after leaders call for increased lifeguard staffing

A swimmer died at Assateague Island National Seashore on Thursday, July 24, weeks after state leaders called on the Trump administration to restore lifeguard staffing.

The 18-year-old man was near the southern end of the Chinconteague Beach lot around 4:15 p.m. when a relative ran down the beach to tell a lifeguard that two swimmers were struggling in the water, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Swimmer dies at Assateague Island

One of the struggling swimmers was rescued, but the man was unconscious when he was pulled from the water.

Officials immediately started CPR, and the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, NPS said.

The area where the man was swimming was nearly 150 yards from the lifeguarded zone of the beach, officials said. The 37-mile-long island is in Maryland and Virginia, though the Maryland district does not have lifeguards on duty, according to NPS.

Maryland leaders push for more lifeguards

The incident comes shortly after Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks emphasized that the low lifeguard staffing at Assateague Island created a public safety risk.

"Drownings happen in minutes, and there is no substitute for attentive lifeguards specifically assigned to monitoring water safety at Assateague," the senators said in a joint letter. "Furthermore, NPS's current limited safety measures burden neighboring beach safety and emergency response efforts, stretching services too thin and making the entire area less safe for residents and visitors alike."

The senators urged the Trump administration to fill all vacant lifeguard positions at the park after federal budget cuts led to low staffing levels.

The administration laid off nearly 1,000 NPS employees in February as part of a cost-cutting effort. A hiring freeze was also in place through July 15.

"The reason there are no lifeguards at Assateague is honestly a symptom of the chaos and dysfunction that has been impacting this agency since the beginning of this administration," said Ed Stierli, the senior director of the Mid-Atlantic region National Parks Conservation Association.

In a statement to CBS News, NPS called the lifeguard shortage a "nationwide concern."

Swimmer safety at Assateague Island

Assateague Island is known for strong rip currents. Lifeguards made 24 rescues on the island in 2024, according to the letter from the senators.

NPS officials recommend that swimmers take the following precautions: