26-year-old man, Baltimore police officers identified from shootout

Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in North Baltimore, police say

The 26-year-old man and the officers who exchanged gunfire on Monday, May 12, in North Baltimore have been identified by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Investigators said Jai Marc Howell died after he was shot by officers in the 4600 block of York Road. The officers have been identified as Detective Enger Jimenez, Detective Steven Foster, and Detective Tony Tiburzi.

Those officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Man shot in shootout with police officers

Baltimore police said Howell took off after he was approached by officers. During a chase, Howell allegedly pulled out a handgun, did not comply with commands, and fired shots at the officers, striking the patrol car multiple times, police said.

During a shootout, Howell was shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said three officers were on foot, and another was in the patrol car, during the encounter.

"This is an area where we've had some violence recently, they saw someone they wanted to speak to, and as (the officers) got out of the vehicle, the suspect took off running, withdrew the weapon, the officers ordered him multiple times to drop the weapon, instead, he elected to shoot at one of our officers that was in the vehicle, and our officers returned fire, shooting the suspect," Worley said.

Police found a gun with an extended magazine at the scene.

"We had an unfortunate incident where someone lost their life, and we feel for their family, but this is another example of where we cannot and will not have people indiscriminately walking around with illegal guns, and willing to use them and shoot them indiscriminately at police officers in the middle of the day, on a block that is always full of people," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Investigation continues

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is investigating this shooting and is expected to release body-camera footage within two weeks of the shooting.

Since the IID was created in 2021, it has investigated more than 70 fatal or near-fatal incidents involving police in Maryland. About 13 of those investigations involved Baltimore City Police, according to the IID.