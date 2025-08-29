Maryland approves $30 million for community development projects

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $30.4 million in funding for affordable housing, public safety, community development, and tourism-related projects across the state, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The funding includes $24.3 million in grants for 25 community revitalization efforts and a $6.1 million contract to support the We Our Us initiative in Baltimore City, a youth-focused mentorship and job training program.

Community revitalization projects

In Baltimore, $2 million was awarded to the Downtown Partnership to support the buildout of the Strategic Operations Center. The center will use artificial intelligence and real-time camera data to improve public safety and coordinate emergency and social services downtown.

ReBUILD Metro, a Baltimore nonprofit that renovates vacant homes and spaces, will receive $4.5 million to continue its neighborhood revitalization work.

In Montgomery County, $4 million will support Viva White Oak, a 280-acre mixed-use development led by MCB Real Estate. The project includes new housing, retail, and office and lab space.

A $5 million grant will help build a new headquarters for IonQ, a quantum computing company, at the University of Maryland, College Park. The project is part of the state's broader effort to become a hub for quantum technology.

Youth engagement and safety

A $6.1 million contract will fund We Our Us, a youth engagement group that works with at-risk young men in Baltimore. The organization provides mentorship, job training, housing support, and mental health services.

We Our Us, partners with the Department of Juvenile Services' THRIVE program and the Baltimore City Mayor's Office to expand its impact in local communities.

Tourism and environmental investments

The National Aquarium in Baltimore will receive a $2.3 million capital grant to upgrade infrastructure, including installing a new roof that supports solar and green technologies.

The Maryland Stadium Authority authorized $26.5 million for renovations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The upgrades are part of a broader $600 million bonding initiative to modernize the ballpark.

In Frederick County, $1.6 million will be used to acquire and preserve a 19th-century farmstead near Gambrill State Park. The site will allow for expanded campgrounds and hiking trails.

Worcester County will add 27 acres to Pocomoke State Forest through a $325,000 award. The expansion supports the planting of more than 18,000 trees under the state's 5 Million Trees Initiative.

In Baltimore, The Cube CoWork was awarded $100,000 to acquire property for its expansion. The project aims to grow services for women entrepreneurs, especially Black women, mothers, and other underrepresented groups.