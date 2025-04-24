Video shows man being rescued from frigid water in Maryland

A video captured the moment when a man was rescued from the frigid water of Twin Harbors Marina in Anne Arundel County.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the dramatic rescue happened on February 23 with the help of county firefighters and paramedics.

"What could have been a tragic incident was averted thanks to the swift and decisive actions of several individuals," police said.

Officials also thanked Police Communications Operators for their handling of the 911 call, saying they played a crucial role in the timely dispatch and coordination.

Video captures dramatic water rescue

Officers responded to the Twin Harbors Community Association Marina in Arnold early on Feb. 23 for a man who had fallen in the water.

Officials said the man's wife called 911.

The video, which appears to be from a police body camera, shows an officer running down the dock where other officers were attempting to grab the man from the water.

The group of first responders was able to safely lift the man out of the water.

On March 30, the man who was rescued, Scott Gardiner, and his wife, Kathleen reunited with two of the officers who aided in his rescue.

A video captured the moment when a man was rescued from the frigid water of Twin Harbors Marina in Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County Police Department

Similar rescue efforts

This was not the first time a daring rescue was captured on camera in Anne Arundel County.

In 2023, a county police office jumped into action after a home caught on fire. The officer said he saw the flames as he was driving through the neighborhood.

The officer was able to safely evacuate the homeowner and his dogs and alert a neighbor whose house was also catching fire.

In 2022, Anne Arundel County Police officers rescued a child from a frozen creek.

Officials reported that the child had jumped in to rescue his friend

More recently, a man and a child were rescued from icy water by the Baltimore County Fire Department.