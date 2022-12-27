VIDEO: Body-camera footage shows Anne Arundel Co. officers rescue child from icy creek
BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County police officers rushed into action to rescue a child in a frozen creek Monday afternoon.
Body camera footage captured the rescue.
Officers said the child jumped into the creek to rescue his friend.
But when police arrived, the child was still submerged and clinging to a piling.
Officers pulled the child out of the water and called for an ambulance.
The other child made it safely to shore.
