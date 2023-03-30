Video shows Anne Arundel County officer rescuing people, dogs from house fire

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer sprung into action after seeing a home on fire in a residential neighborhood.

The police department said on March 22, Officer Moreland was driving through the neighborhood when he saw the house on fire.

Moreland quickly knocked on the door of the homeowner and was able to get him and his dogs out safely.

The officer also alerted a neighbor whose house was also catching fire.

"It is easy to see how quickly house fires can spread and how limited visibility can get, even outside," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. "We want to thank our Fire Department for quickly managing this fire and for their heroism each and every day."