Video shows Anne Arundel County officer rescuing people, dogs from house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer sprung into action after seeing a home on fire in a residential neighborhood.

The police department said on March 22, Officer Moreland was driving through the neighborhood when he saw the house on fire.

Homeowner and animals rescued from a house fire! by AACOPD on YouTube

Moreland quickly knocked on the door of the homeowner and was able to get him and his dogs out safely.

The officer also alerted a neighbor whose house was also catching fire.

"It is easy to see how quickly house fires can spread and how limited visibility can get, even outside," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. "We want to thank our Fire Department for quickly managing this fire and for their heroism each and every day."

First published on March 30, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

