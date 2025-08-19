Parents urge Anne Arundel County schools to complete investigation into acquitted teacher

Members of the Severna Park Elementary School community are urging the Anne Arundel County school district to complete its investigation into a teacher who was acquitted of child sex abuse in June.

On Tuesday, some parents expressed support for the district's decision to assign the teacher to work in a location without students.

"This is an encouraging first step and a brief, rare moment of brightness in our community," a parent said.

Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, who is representing the parents, stated that more than 3,000 signatures were on a petition urging the school district not to reinstate the teacher.

The district says its investigation into the matter is not yet complete.

"Teaching is not a right, it's a privilege," Vignarajah said. "It's a sacred privilege because we are allowing you around our most vulnerable, and that is something that the school board needs to reflect upon."

Acquitted teacher reassigned

Last week, the school district announced that the former Severna Park Elementary School teacher would be reassigned to a location with no students after he was found not guilty on 18 counts of sex offenses.

The teacher underwent a five-week trial after being accused of abusing eight of his students when he worked as a third-grade teacher.

"After investigations by multiple state agencies and a full public trial, he was acquitted of all charges," his attorneys said in a statement. "That verdict is not just a legal technicality-it is a formal recognition that the allegations against him are not supported by credible evidence."

While the parents – some of whom had children testify during the trial – said the teacher's reassignment was an "encouraging first step," they also pointed out the school district has not completed its investigation.

The parents are asking the district to complete its investigation before a school board meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

"The only right thing is not just to keep this individual out of classrooms but to make sure that he is not in the school system at all," Vignarajah said.