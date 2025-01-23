Maryland high school student injured in stabbing on campus, police say

FORT MEADE – An Anne Arundel County high school student was injured in a stabbing that prompted the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 10:45 a.m., district officials said a Meade High School student - identified as a 17-year-old male - was taken to a hospital after an altercation and all other students were being held in their classrooms.

By 11:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County police confirmed the student was injured in a stabbing and transported to a hospital for treatment. The student's condition is currently unknown.

Police said Meade High School is on lockdown and all other students are being held in their classrooms. No weapon has been recovered.

Parents and guardians are urged not to go to the school as no one is allowed in or out of the building during the lockdown, officers said. As of 12:45 p.m., officials said the school was still on lockdown.

During a news conference Thursday, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad asked the suspect or suspects involved in the incident to turn themselves in.

"Our primary goal should be that when parents send kids to our schools, the one thing that happens is they leave our school a little bit smarter on a daily basis," said Anne Arundel County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. "When we have these types of altercations, it takes away from that."

When asked if Meade High School had metal detectors, Superintendent Bedell said funding for a pilot program was included in the district's 2026 proposed budget.

School violence in Maryland

Maryland has seen several incidents of violence in and around schools in the past year, including a shooting at Joppatown High School in Harford County that left a student dead in September.

The school shooting, along with others across the nation, prompted former President Joe Biden to take action to improve school active shooter drills and reduce gun violence.

In a recent incident, two buses loaded with students were delayed when leaving the Academy for College & Career Exploration (ACCE) in Baltimore City after gunshots were fired across the street, officials said. No injuries were reported.

In November 2024, a 14-year-old turned himself in to police, and was charged as an adult several days after a shooting near Dunbar High School left a student injured, police said.

The 15-year-old student was shot in the neck, stomach and leg and was rushed to surgery.

In response to the shooting, the nonprofit One In Five Foundation For Kids began recruiting volunteers for its school patrol program to enhance student safety and provide crisis intervention support. The nonprofit was created after the 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Tracker, there have been 205 incidents of gun violence within two blocks of Baltimore City schools so far in the 2024-25 school year, leaving 14 people dead. At least 47 minors were victims of violent crime near city schools so far in the 2024-25 school year, data shows.