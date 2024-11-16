Teen turns himself in after shooting near Baltimore high school leaves student injured, police say

BALTIMORE-- A 14-year-old boy turned himself in to police Saturday and is now being charged as an adult in connection with a shooting near Dunbar High School that left a student injured, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Caroline Street on November 11 about 30 minutes after dismissal at the school. Once on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the neck, abdomen and leg.

The teen was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, officers shared a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.

"Turn yourself in. We're going to find you," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "There's too much video. There's too many witnesses."

Metro Crime Stoppers offered a $4,000 reward for information, and shortly after a foundation created after a 2022 school shooting in Texas offered a $5,000 reward, upping to total to $9,000.

The organization, One In Five Foundation For Kids, also announced it is recruiting volunteers for its school patrol program to increase student safety and provide support.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, officers said the 14-year-old suspect turned himself in and was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged as an adult with attempted murder.