Bus departures delayed after shots fired near Baltimore City school, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Two buses with students onboard were delayed leaving a Baltimore City school Wednesday after shots were fired nearby, according to a school spokesperson.

Officials said shots were fired around 3 p.m. across the street from the Academy for College & Career Exploration (ACCE).

The buses - an MTA bus and a yellow school bus -- were held back for the students to be evaluated, a school spokesperson said.

Baltimore Police said they are investigating a discharging and an assault near the school, and no injuries were reported.

Gun violence near Baltimore schools

According to the Gun Violence Tracker, data compiled by CBS News and CBS News Baltimore, there have been at least 205 incidents of armed gun violence within two blocks of Baltimore City schools during this academic year, including 14 deaths.

During the school year, at least 47 children, between the ages of 18 and younger, were involved in armed violent crime near city schools.