Amazon driver accused of hit-and-run in Baltimore requests trial during court hearing

An Amazon driver accused of running over a woman during a hit-and-run in Baltimore requested that the case go to trial during a court hearing Thursday.

Jerome Allan Young Jr., 26, turned himself in days after the hit-and-run was captured on camera on Feb. 18.

In the video, a woman is seen crossing the street in Baltimore's Butchers Hill neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. when she is run over by the van.

Driver faces reduced charges

On Feb. 21, Baltimore Police charged Young with negligent and reckless driving, assault, reckless endangerment and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He was initially ordered to be held without bail.

Court records later showed that Young's charges were reduced to several traffic citations and he was released on bail.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a statement saying Young was overcharged after the hit-and-run.

"In this case, the District Court Commissioner overcharged the defendant, which would not have resulted in true justice in the courtroom," State's Attorney Bates said.

During the Friday court hearing, a judge agreed that the case should go to trial, but it has not yet been scheduled.

Young could face a maximum of two years in prison and financial penalties.

Hit-and-run victim expresses sympathy

The woman run over by the Amazon van, 29-year-old Chelsey Douglas, expressed sympathy toward Young, according to her lawyer.

Police reported that Douglas was in the crosswalk at the time she was hit.

The video of the incident shows that Young got out of the van after allegedly running over Douglas.

Douglas told police that Young approached her and asked, "How did you manage to get hit," before he got back in the van and drove away from the scene.

Outside of the Hargrove District Court Building in Baltimore Thursday morning, Douglas's lawyer, David Ellin, said if Young pled guilty to his charges his client would have asked the judge for leniency.

"Not only is she going through a lot, but she recognizes and appreciates that he is as well," Ellin said, with Douglas at his side. "Her heart does go out to him for what he's going through as well."

Douglas and her fiancé, Rene Cardona, attended Young's hearing Thursday morning with Ellin. Douglas suffered more than nine broken ribs and five fractured vertebrae, according to the police report.

On March 6 Ellin said Douglas was out of the hospital but still had a long road to recovery.

Cardona told WJZ they had moved to Baltimore a couple of months before the hit-and-run. He said Douglas was on her way home after her second day at a new job when she was hit by the van.

Ellin said his client is focused on healing.

"She's a baker by trade, at some point she'd like to open up her own bakery. That's what she was working toward when this happened," he said.