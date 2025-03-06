Woman run over by Amazon van during Baltimore hit-and-run expresses sympathy toward driver, lawyer says

Content Warning: This story contains elements that may be sensitive for some readers.

A woman who was run over by an Amazon van during a hit-and-run in Baltimore expressed sympathy toward the driver, her lawyer told WJZ Thursday.

The incident was captured on camera on Feb. 18 in Baltimore's Butchers Hill neighborhood.

According to police, the woman, identified as 29-year-old Chelsey Douglas, was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was run over.

The driver, 26-year-old Jerome Allan Young Jr., turned himself in to police days after the incident.

Initially, Young was charged with negligent and reckless driving, assault, reckless endangerment and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He was ordered to be held without bail.

A few days later, Young's charges were reduced to several traffic citations and he was released on bail.

Douglas expresses sympathy

On Thursday, WJZ spoke with Douglas' lawyer, David Ellin, who said Douglas is out of the hospital but has a long road to recovery.

According to a police report, Douglas sustained more than nine broken ribs and five fractured vertebrae.

According to Ellin, Douglas expressed sympathy toward Young and was forgiving.

Ellin said their priority is letting Douglas heal and allow the criminal case to play out in court. Once they are able to figure out what Douglas needs, they will consider filing a civil case.

Douglas' fiancé addresses "heartbreaking" incident

When WJZ spoke to Douglas' fiancé, Rene Cardona, shortly after the hit-and-run, he said he was relieved her injuries weren't any worse.

"It was heartbreaking, I cried," Cardona said. "There's no words for how upsetting that footage is."

According to Cardona, Douglas was walking home after her second day at a new job when she was run over.

Ellin said Douglas did not have health insurance at the time of the hit-and-run.

"It's a nightmare situation where you finally get a job, you start your new job, you're on your second day, and then you're catastrophically injured," Ellin said.

The couple had moved to Baltimore a few months prior.

"She's here, she's fully here," Cardona said. "She's Chelsey right now and we're so blessed and it's a miracle that she's Chelsey."

Young is expected to appear for a hearing on March 20.