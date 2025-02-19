Video shows Amazon driver striking woman and leaving in Baltimore's Brewers Hill neighborhood

Video obtained by WJZ shows a woman getting struck by an Amazon delivery van, which then took off, Tuesday night in Baltimore's Brewers Hill neighborhood

Police said the 29-year-old pedestrian was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester streets.

The Amazon driver stopped, checked on the woman, got back in the van, and drove off, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Amazon said the driver has been suspended pending a police investigation.

"We were made aware of this terrible incident today," an Amazon spokesperson said. "The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we're working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate."