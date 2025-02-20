Baltimore County man turns himself in after hit-and-run in Amazon van captured on video

Content Warning: This story contains elements that may be sensitive for some viewers.

A Baltimore County man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run in an Amazon van that was captured on video, Baltimore police said.

Officers said the incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 18 as a 29-year-old woman was crossing the street in the Butchers Hill neighborhood around 9:30 p.m.

A video obtained by WJZ captured the moment as the van slowly ran over the woman in the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets.

The driver - now identified as 26-year-old Jerome Allan Young Jr. - hesitated as the woman cried out. He then continued driving over the woman with the rear wheels of the van, the video showed.

According to police, Young stopped the van, checked on the woman, then got back in the van and drove off.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive, police said.

On Thursday, officers said Young turned himself in to county police and was taken into custody. He is charged with negligent and reckless driving and more charges are pending.

Before the arrest, Amazon said Young had been suspended pending a police investigation.

"We were made aware of this terrible incident today," an Amazon spokesperson said. "The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we're working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate."

Neighbor Aiden Shawyer said the area of Butchers Hill where the incident occurred can be dangerous for pedestrians.

"People are always blowing through lights," he said. "I don't know if that's what happened in this situation, but even if it's last tick of the yellow, people are just going 40 down these roads."