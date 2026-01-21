Maryland could acquire Laurel Park for horse training hub under tentative agreement

The Maryland Stadium Authority reached a tentative agreement to acquire Laurel Park, with the plan of turning it into a hub for horse training, officials announced Wednesday.

The preliminary deal with The Stronach Group could save the state nearly $50 million as it works to revitalize Pimlico Race Course and bolster the state's horse racing industry.

History of Laurel Park

Laurel Park opened in 1911 and quickly became one of Maryland's most iconic racing venues.

The 229-acre park is located in Anne Arundel County and has hosted Triple Crown winners and legendary performers.

The park still hosts race days. The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held at Laurel Park in May 2026 before it returns to Pimlico in 2027 following the construction project.

The state has been leasing the park from the Stronach Group since the beginning of 2025 as Pimlico undergoes a redevelopment.

Under a 2024 agreement, Laurel Park racing operations would have ended at the end of the lease period. However, under the new tentative agreement, the Maryland Stadium Authority would take over ownership of the park and turn it into a training facility.

The acquisition would be paid for with available project funds, the Maryland Stadium Authority said. The state would also offset the costs using revenue bonds.

The Maryland Jockey Club would continue to oversee daily operations.

Plan for Laurel Park

Once under state ownership, Laurel Park would be reconstructed to serve as a thoroughbred training facility. Racing and training operations would be consolidated at the park during the Pimlico project.

The Maryland Stadium Authority said the move would save the state nearly $26.3 million in construction costs for new stalls at Pimlico.

The park, which has 1,100 horse stalls, would support nearly 500 jobs in Laurel and preserve 1,000 parking spaces around the race course, officials said.

The acquisition would also save the Maryland Jockey Club nearly $2.5 million in operating costs, officials said.

The state initially planned to use Shamrock Farm in Carroll County as a training hub and planned to invest at least $100 million. Local officials and industry leaders will determine the future of the farm and consider its potential use as a horse rescue sanctuary or recreational facility.

Pimlico redevelopment

Once the redevelopment project is complete, Pimlico Race Course will become Maryland's home for horse racing, with about 120 racing days each year.

The demolition of the race course began in June, shortly after Preakness 150 ended. The project is expected to be done by spring 2027.

The reimagined race course will feature a hotel, event space, restaurant and other amenities.