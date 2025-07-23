Demolition for Baltimore's revamped Pimlico Race Course set to begin

Demolition at Baltimore's historic Pimlico Race Course will begin on Thursday, July 24, with the complete redevelopment expected to be finished in time for the 2027 Preakness Stakes.

The Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) says barns and outbuildings will be the first to be torn down.

"Through this multi-year transformational project, the Pimlico Race Course will become a year-round racing facility bringing in economic benefits to the surrounding communities and further elevating Maryland, home of the Preakness Stakes, as a premier sports tourism destination," said Craig Thompson, the Chair of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

What will Pimlico's renovation look like?

In 2024, the Maryland Stadium Authority authorized $400 million in bonds to reconstruct Pimlico Race Course and build a new training facility at Shamrock Farms in Carroll County.

When construction of the track and a portion of the Park Heights neighborhood is complete, Pimlico will be the permanent home of Maryland thoroughbred racing.

The facility will be allowed to host more than 100 racing days each year. Aside from making Pimlico a world-class race track, there will be a hotel, event space, and other amenities.

The renovated horse track should also support about 500 jobs, according to state leaders.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has said the revitalization will be a big boost to the Park Heights neighborhood.

"I think the community is excited about the potential and opportunities in the future," Scott said.

In May, the MSA shared the concept design for the new Pimlico Race Course during a Board of Public Works meeting.

Demolition prep started after the 150th Preakness Stakes

Pimlico Race Course hosted its 150th Preakness Stakes in May, with heavy-favorite Journalism coming from behind down the stretch to defeat a field of eight other horses.

It was the final race at the historic track before demolition.

In June, the operator and all horses moved out of Pimlico, according to the MSA.

The Maryland State Archives removed and secured existing artifacts from the property, and the MSA and its project partners began securing the Pimlico site by installing temporary fencing, performing pest control, preparing utilities, and conducting abatement for the demolition process.

Where will the Preakness Stakes be held in 2026?

During the demolition and construction process, all racing and training will occur at Laurel Park

The 151st Preakness Stakes will take place at Laurel Park in 2026. The 152nd Preakness Stakes is expected to return to Pimlico Race Course in 2027.