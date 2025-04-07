Baltimore's AFRAM Festival entertainment to be announced on Tuesday

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders on Tuesday will announce the entertainment and performers for this year's AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park.

AFRAM, a free festival that highlights local artists and makers alongside superstars, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast. There will be vendors for culture, crafts and food.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22.

"Baltimore has one of the best lineups, the best lineup, in the entire country, for free, accessible concerts and festivals," Mayor Scott said last year. "Summer is always the highlight."

Previous AFRAM performers

In 2024, not only was the temperature blasting, but so was the entertainment.

With temperatures soaring over 100 degrees, thousands swarmed to Druid Hill Park to watch big-name headliners Busta Rhymes, Mya, Big Daddy Kane and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time.

Mayor Scott described the festivities as a success, stating, "It was an amazing weekend to celebrate Black culture on Juneteenth weekend."

In 2023, AFRAM was headlined by DJ Spinderella, along with Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Capri, and the Isley Brothers.