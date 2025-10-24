Some Baltimore area businesses offering discounts for furloughed workers amid government shutdown

Some businesses in the Baltimore area have started to offer discounts or free items to federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown.

As of Friday, the shutdown has continued for nearly three weeks, leaving some employees furloughed and others working without pay.

On Thursday, the Senate adjourned after failing to advance a bill that would have ensured some essential employees and contractors got paid. The Senate is not scheduled to return until Monday, Oct. 27.

Discounts, deals and free offers

According to Gov. Wes Moore's office, Maryland has more than 60 federal facilities, 260,000 federal workers and 200,000 federal contractors.

Data from the state's labor department shows there were nearly 11,356 Baltimore residents receiving income from the federal government in 2023, and 20,136 in Baltimore County.

To support furloughed workers and those working without pay, the following businesses are offering deals, discounts and free items to government workers:

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is offering free admission to federal workers who present a valid government ID. The museum is encouraging workers to explore their exhibits for a moment of rest and reflection. The museum explores Black art, history and culture in Maryland. This offer will continue until the end of the shutdown. Federal workers can use MARC and Commuter Bus services for free in Maryland during the shutdown by showing a valid ID badge to the operator. This deal will continue through the end of the shutdown. Ekiben is offering a free meal to furloughed workers until the end of the shutdown. Federal workers will need to show a valid government ID.

Resources for federal workers

Maryland leaders have announced several resources for federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

On Oct. 6, the Department of Labor launched a Federal Shutdown Loan program to support workers who are not getting paid. The program offers no-interest $700 loans to cover expenses.

Some furloughed workers are eligible for unemployment insurance through the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program. However, they will be required to repay the benefits after the shutdown.

Federal employees who are laid off can apply for Maryland's Federal Worker Emergency Loan program, which also offers a $700 no-interest loan for those experiencing financial hardship.