Maryland provides resources, support as government shutdown impacts residents

Maryland leaders announced several resources that will be available to residents impacted by the government shutdown.

The federal government shut down on Wednesday morning after Congress failed to agree on a funding bill.

It is unclear how long the shutdown will last, as a Senate vote failed on Wednesday afternoon. CBS News reported that Republicans plan to hold votes over the next few days to put pressure on Democrats as both sides fault each other.

Who is affected by the government shutdown?

During a government shutdown, all non-essential work is halted until funding is approved and signed into law.

Individual agencies determine what work is essential and which employees stay on the job. Federal law enforcement officers, active military members, federally funded hospital staff, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are often considered essential.

Essential employees are directed to continue working during the shutdown, but they don't get paid until funding is restored to their agency.

Non-essential employees are usually furloughed until the shutdown ends. A 2019 law ensures that they receive back pay after the shutdown.

According to the Maryland governor's office, the state is home to more than 60 federal facilities, 260,000 federal workers and 200,000 federal contractors.

"Shutdowns don't just stop government - they shortchange the people who need it most," Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said Wednesday.

With many federal employees not heading to their offices, local businesses can also see an impact due to a lack of customers.

Resources for Marylanders during government shutdown

On Wednesday morning, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other state leaders announced resources and support for impacted residents.

If the shutdown continues, the Maryland Department of Labor will launch a Federal Shutdown Loan Program on Monday, October 6, to support essential federal workers who are not being paid. The program will offer a no-interest $700 loan to cover expenses for essential workers, as they are not eligible for unemployment insurance, according to the governor.

Some furloughed employees could be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits through the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program. Furloughed federal contractors could be eligible for state unemployment benefits. They will be required to repay the benefits after the shutdown.

Federal employees who are laid off can apply for Maryland's Federal Worker Emergency Loan Program, which offers a no-interest $700 loan to those experiencing financial hardship.

Depending on the length of the government shutdown, state leaders will continue to roll out additional resources for impacted residents, including job search support, professional development programs, unemployment insurance, along with legal and health resources and food assistance.

The governor's office said it will continue to work to ensure that federal programs remain in operation, assuming that the state will be reimbursed for federal expenses. This has been the case in previous government shutdowns.

The governor also said state leaders will try to support programs that are generally federally funded, but will not tap into the state's rainy day fund to do so.

Find more information about government shutdown resources on the Maryland State website or the Maryland Department of Labor website.