Maryland man sentenced after burning neighborhood street with flamethrower

A Maryland man has been sentenced to one year of community service and 60 hours of probation after burning a neighborhood street with a flamethrower last year.

Prosecutors said Craig McQuin posted a video of himself using the flamethrower to burn the words "Trump" and "USA" into the ground.

On Nov. 15, 2024, arson investigators responded to Hickory Hollow Drive in Glen Burnie to assist Anne Arundel County Police with a report of property destruction.

When they arrived, they saw the words "TRUMP" and "USA" burned into the middle of a public road maintained by the Creekside Village Homeowner Association, officials said.

After an investigation, police found a TikTok video showing a man later identified as McQuin using the flamethrower to ignite the two words, which had been spelled out on the asphalt with a flammable liquid.

McQuin was charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property (greater than $1,000), and possession of a destructive device.

"Though his actions were reckless and damaged community property, I appreciate that the defendant has accepted full responsibility for what he did. In addition to forfeiting the flamethrower, he has paid $5,500 restitution and must complete an additional sixty hours of community service as part of his sentence," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.

