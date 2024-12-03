Social media video showing destruction with flamethrower leads to charges for Maryland man, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Glen Burnie man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself using a flamethrower to burn the words "Trump" and "USA" into a neighborhood street, according to Anne Arundel County police.

On November 15, Fire/Arson & Explosives investigators responded to Hickory Hollow Drive in Glen Burnie, to assist Anne Arundel County Police with a report of property destruction.

When they arrived, they noticed the words "TRUMP" and "USA" burned into the middle of a public road maintained by the Creekside Village Homeowner Association, officials said.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a TikTok video showing a man identified as Craig McQuin using a flamethrower to ignite the two words spelled out in the asphalt with a flammable liquid.

McQuin was later charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property (greater than $1000), and possession of a destructive device, according to officials. Flamethrowers are prohibited in Maryland.