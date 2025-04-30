Naval Academy grad ordered community service for destroying pride flag outside Annapolis store

A Texas man was ordered to complete community service after being found guilty of destroying a pride flag hanging outside an Annapolis store.

Incident Captured on Security Camera

Benjamin Michael was convicted of hate crime charges, malicious destruction of property, and theft.

The incident happened on November 15, 2024, when Michael was in Annapolis for a football game, according to police. Michael was caught on security camera footage around 1 a.m. removing a rainbow pride flag from the Dapper Dog Tattoo Shop on Maryland Avenue and disposing of it in a trash can.

The shop's co-owner, Charles Garrett, discovered the missing flag when he arrived at the business around 10:30 a.m. Garrett had installed security cameras after two previous incidents where the flag had been removed without permission.

Judge Grants probation before judgment

Despite opposition from the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, which argued against probation before judgment (PBJ) due to the nature of the crime, a judge granted Michael a PBJ based on his lack of prior criminal record.

Michael was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and one year of probation.

A tip from an employee who worked at a nearby restaurant helped police identify Michael, who was a Naval Academy graduate who served in the Marine Corps.



