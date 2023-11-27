Mark's Take: Baltimore Ravens get well-earned break with best record in AFC

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens finally get a well-earned break.

They enter their bye week with a 9-3 record while sitting alone atop the AFC North.

The Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-10, on Sunday night, in another primetime performance.

There were moments of drama and disappointment in L.A., but the Ravens survived a scare.

Give credit to the Ravens' defense which forced four turnovers, including three fumbles.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers caught a touchdown pass and ran for a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens boast the conference's best record and they won't play again until December 10 when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

With five games remaining, the players will take this week to rest and heal the bumps and bruises.

However, head coach John Harbaugh said he and his staff will continue to work.

"We're going to make the most of it," Harbaugh said on Monday. "We have an opportunity now to get to work as a coaching staff this week [and] look at ourselves, look at our opponents, try to drum up some ideas going down the stretch for situational football. There's plenty of areas in all three phases [of the game] that we need to improve [and] we need to get better [at]. I could go through the list right now, but I probably don't want to. We've gone through the list already today, and we're going to try and find ways to improve as a coaching staff to help our guys and give them some more tools going down the stretch."

Harbaugh revealed that second-year linebacker David Ojabo has had knee surgery and will not play again this season. Ojabo got hurt in the third game and hasn't played since.