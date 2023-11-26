Zay Flowers scores twice to lead Baltimore Ravens to 20-10 win over Los Angeles Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens held on to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-10, Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Lamar Jackson connected on a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, and Justin Tucker connected on two field goals. Flowers also scored on a 37-yard run to seal the victory.

Baltimore built a 10-3 lead at halftime, and then 13-3 by the end of the third quarter.

The Chargers were driving inside the 25-yard line before Ravens' outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney sacked quarterback Justin Herbert and recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter.

However, Los Angeles got the ball back and later scored on a three-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett with 8:32 to go.

The Ravens had a chance to extend their lead, but Tucker missed a field goal with less than three minutes remaining.

When the Chargers got the ball back, they turned the ball over on downs with less than two minutes in the game. Then, when the Ravens got the ball, Flowers took a handoff to the end zone.

The Ravens (9-3) are off next week before returning to Baltimore to play the Los Angeles Rams on December 10.