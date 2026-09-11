Baltimore County man sentenced to life plus 185 years in murder of 4-year-old son

A Baltimore County man convicted of murdering his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve 2024 has been sentenced to life plus 185 years in prison.

Mark Jones Jr. was convicted in June of shooting his son, Jacobi, along with his 1-year-old daughter, Peyton, and the children's mother, Promyss Marcelle.

Prosecutors said on Dec. 24, 2024, Jones went into the bedroom of the apartment where the siblings and Marcelle were staying and opened fire with a gun registered in his name.

Jones convicted on second-degree charges

Jacobi Jones was shot and killed by his father during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve in 2024. Promyss Marcelle

The jury did not believe the shooting was premeditated and rejected the first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges in the case. Jones was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, child abuse and weapons charges.

Marcelle told CBS News Baltimore she was disappointed jurors rejected the first-degree charges but she felt justice was ultimately served for her family.

"I got justice for my son. I got justice for my daughter, and I got justice for myself," Marcelle said outside court moments after the verdict.

She added she would like to see Jones spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Toxic relationship"

During their closing arguments, prosecutors detailed a "toxic relationship" between the parents.

Marcelle had sent Jones text messages on the morning of the shooting pleading with him to leave. In Jones' final text before the shooting, he wrote, "When you stop the child support, I'll leave." Marcelle responded, "I'm never stopping it."

Marcelle also said she called the police about 10 hours before the shooting, but they told her they could not remove Jones from the home.