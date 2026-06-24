Mother testifies at trial for Maryland father accused of killing son in 2024 Christmas Eve shooting

The trial continued on Wednesday for a Maryland father who is accused of shooting and killing his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2024.

Mark Jones was charged with murder after his son, Jacobi, was shot and killed. Jones is also accused of shooting his one-year-old daughter and the mother of the children, Promyss Marcelle.

The Marcelle family did not speak on camera Wednesday, but said, "We have faith in the justice system."

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday as testimony continues.

Mother takes the stand

In court Wednesday, Marcelle took the stand, describing the moments that led up to the shooting. While answering questions from both the state and defense, she never looked at Jones.

She said she was arguing with Jones, which began on December 23. She called the police that night, trying to get Jones out of her house and to stop the argument from escalating, she testified.

Officers arrived and told her she could file for a restraining order. Marcelle testified that she had no way to get to the courthouse to obtain such an order.

Police allowed Jones to stay in the home because a piece of mail with his name on it was on the counter, according to Marcelle.

During testimony, Marcelle read text messages between her and Jones from the morning of December 24. She said they were arguing over her trying to end their co-parenting relationship, and about child support she claimed Jones owed her.

In the messages, she repeatedly asked him to leave and said her children were scared.

In front of the jury, she described Jones as "possessed and evil". She said he was banging on walls and furniture while yelling, which was scaring her two children.

At one point, she said her son, Jacobi, asked his father to leave the apartment. After that, Marcelle said Jones left her bedroom, returned with a bookbag, and brandished a gun.

Remembering the Christmas Eve shooting

Marcelle described being shot in the back of her head and said there was a ringing in her ears. She saw what appeared to be a flash from another shot being fired, according to her testimony.

She added that she stood up and left her apartment for help from an upstairs neighbor. Marcelle testified that she never thought Jones would hurt her children, which is why she left them alone with him.

While upstairs, she said she heard two more gunshots and a man yell, which she said she would never forget.

She described the relationship as toxic.

Defense counsel shared additional text messages between the two from months before the shooting, which included a series of messages where Marcelle said she told her son his father was shot and killed. She testified that this was to get him to leave her alone.

Facing questions from prosecutors

When asked by prosecutors if she shot her son, daughter, Jones or herself, Marcelle said no.

The defense also questioned her about a GoFundMe, which raised $38,000. Marcelle said this was used for her son's public funeral.

The defense asked about several trips Marcelle took out of the country between the end of 2024 and now. She said her mother paid for those trips, including another one next week. Her mother confirmed this to WJZ outside the courtroom.

Marcelle also testified that she did not know Jones had a gun in the house. She said she did know he had a registered firearm, which was locked in a case and in a safe years prior at another home the two shared.

First responders testify about emergency response

Earlier in the day, jurors heard testimony from a Baltimore County Police Officer and a homicide detective who responded to the scene. This was among several first responders who have testified in this case.

During testimony, body-worn camera video was shared from a responding officer. The dramatic video showed the moments officers entered the apartment. While the video was played, several family members were emotional as Jones looked away from the screen. Some family members even left the courtroom as Marcelle is heard asking about her children and finds out her son was killed.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "I couldn't believe he started shooting."

Jones also appeared in the video. Officers tried to ask him questions, and he answered while writhing in pain from a gunshot wound to the face. He never answered who shot him.