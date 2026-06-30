Baltimore County man found guilty in shooting death of 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2024

A Baltimore County man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2024.

Mark Jones Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder for injuring his 1-year-old daughter and the children's mother. He was found guilty on all other charges except for first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, because the jury determined the shooting was not premeditated.

Jones shot and killed 4-year-old Jacobi Jones in Rosedale, Maryland, according to police. His 1-year-old daughter, Peyton, and the children's mother were also shot.

This story will be updated