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Baltimore County man found guilty in shooting death of 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2024

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Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson,
Mike Hellgren
Mike Hellgren
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.
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Mike Hellgren

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A Baltimore County man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2024.

Mark Jones Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder for injuring his 1-year-old daughter and the children's mother. He was found guilty on all other charges except for first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, because the jury determined the shooting was not premeditated. 

Jones shot and killed 4-year-old Jacobi Jones in Rosedale, Maryland, according to police. His 1-year-old daughter, Peyton, and the children's mother were also shot.   

This story will be updated

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