Baltimore County father arrested for Christmas Eve murder of 4-year-old, shooting two others

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old father has been charged with the murder of his 4-year-old son and the shooting of two others on Christmas Eve in Baltimore County, according to police.

Mark Jones was arrested Sunday and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police responded around 6:35 a.m. to Breslin Court in Rosedale for a domestic-related shooting. Officers located a woman and two minors were gunshot wounds and took them to the hospital where one of the children, identified as Jacobi Jones, died.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

"We recognize that this time of year can be difficult for some people, so we do recommend if anyone is experiencing depression or any problems this time of year feel free to call 988. Or if you see something brewing, or feel like something's brewing in your home, please contact your local police department, and we will be glad to respond to assist," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.