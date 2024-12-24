Watch CBS News
Four hospitalized after "domestic related" shooting in Baltimore County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in Baltimore County on Christmas Eve, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the unit block of Breslin Court in Rosedale on Tuesday, December 24 for a domestic related shooting.

Police learned that four individuals were shot at the location. Their condition is not known at this time. 

While the incident is still under investigation, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough made comments during a media briefing Tuesday.

"We recognize that this time of year can be difficult for some people, so we do recommend if anyone is experiencing depression or any problems this time of year feel free to call 988. Or if you see something brewing, or feel like something's brewing in your home, please contact your local police department, and we will be glad to respond to assist."

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

