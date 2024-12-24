Four hospitalized after "domestic related" shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in Baltimore County on Christmas Eve, according to Baltimore County Police.

#BCoPD is currently on the scene of a shooting in the unit block of Breslin Court, 21237. Once we have more information regarding this incident it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/lRYsyswMdA — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 24, 2024

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the unit block of Breslin Court in Rosedale on Tuesday, December 24 for a domestic related shooting.

Police learned that four individuals were shot at the location. Their condition is not known at this time.

While the incident is still under investigation, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough made comments during a media briefing Tuesday.

"We recognize that this time of year can be difficult for some people, so we do recommend if anyone is experiencing depression or any problems this time of year feel free to call 988. Or if you see something brewing, or feel like something's brewing in your home, please contact your local police department, and we will be glad to respond to assist."