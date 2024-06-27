Marilyn Mosby asks judge to allow her to travel while on home detention for perjury, mortgage fraud convictions

Marilyn Mosby asks judge to allow her to travel during home detention

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's former top prosecutor, is asking a judge to allow her to travel while on home detention.

Mosby is serving her one-year home detention after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

She is asking to be allowed to go to the "Essence Festival of Culture" in New Orleans next week where she says she will be paid as a legal contributor and speaker while promoting her consulting company.

A ruling has not been made yet.

Mosby filed an appeal on both convictions.

Mosby was found guilty in two separate trials of lying on a mortgage application and for COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.