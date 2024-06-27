Watch CBS News
Local News

Marilyn Mosby asks judge to allow her to travel while on home detention for perjury, mortgage fraud convictions

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby asks judge to allow her to travel during home detention
Marilyn Mosby asks judge to allow her to travel during home detention 00:33

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore's former top prosecutor, is asking a judge to allow her to travel while on home detention.

Mosby is serving her one-year home detention after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

She is asking to be allowed to go to the "Essence Festival of Culture" in New Orleans next week where she says she will be paid as a legal contributor and speaker while promoting her consulting company.

A ruling has not been made yet.

Mosby filed an appeal on both convictions.

Mosby was found guilty in two separate trials of lying on a mortgage application and for COVID-related hardship withdrawals from her retirement account.  

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.