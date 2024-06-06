Marilyn Mosby, former Baltimore State's Attorney, appeals mortgage fraud, perjury convictions

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has formally filed an appeal on Thursday of her criminal conviction.

Mosby was sentenced on May 23 to three years of supervised release and 12 months of home confinement. She was not sentenced to any prison time for her convictions for mortgage fraud and perjury.

Mosby also filed for an appeal to get her Florida condo back, which she had to forfeit along with 90% of the proceeds.

Marilyn Mosby was first indicted in January 2022 and pushed for two separate trials.

The first jury found her guilty of perjury for lying to make withdrawals from a retirement account.

The second jury found she committed mortgage fraud for lying on documents about a $5,000 gift her then-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, gave her to close on a mortgage for a Florida vacation home.