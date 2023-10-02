Mariah Carey stopping in Baltimore on Christmas tour

BALTIMORE -- The iconic Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is bringing her cheer to Baltimore this December, Live Nation announced Monday.

The five-time Grammy award-winner's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour stops at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, December 15. It's one of just 13 dates on the tour.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles, according to her biography.

Among those hits is the Christmas classic "All I Want for Christmas is You," the 12th best-selling single of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tickets will be available via several presales beginning on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. at Live Nation.

American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m.