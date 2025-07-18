Man shares his 31-year journey to sobriety amid Baltimore's ongoing opioid crisis

Vincent Johnson remembers the moment everything changed.

"The cracking moment was just being sick and tired of being sick and tired," he said. "In and out of jail… waking up in the morning, so miserable, not loving yourself."

Johnson, a former drug dealer and heroin addict, is now celebrating 31 years of sobriety. His story of redemption comes at a time when Baltimore continues to grapple with the deep-rooted challenges of drug abuse — especially following last week's mass overdose at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues, where 27 people overdosed in one day from a bad batch of fentanyl laced with a powerful sedative.

At age 18, Johnson says he "crossed the street" on East Baltimore's Greenmount Avenue — both literally and metaphorically — into a lifestyle of drug sales and use.

"What they didn't tell me is what would come with running across that street," Johnson said. Heroin quickly became his drug of choice, leading to a cycle of addiction, incarceration, and personal shame.

So when he heard about the recent mass overdose, his response was immediate.

"Wow… thank you, Lord, that Vincent wasn't there," he said. "Because at one time, Vincent might have been there."

Tuerk House, West Baltimore

Just blocks from the epicenter of the overdose, the Tuerk House in West Baltimore continues to offer a lifeline. The facility's Crisis Stabilization Center operates 24/7, providing detox beds, medical supervision, and therapy for those ready to begin recovery.

"This is a treatment center — we call it the emergency room for substance use," said Dr. Maud Ayree, director of the stabilization center. "So someone just used and came in, their mind is not clear… we get them through to a bed."

Dr. Ayree said their approach meets clients "where they are," even if they're employed or caring for families while battling addiction.

Pierre Thomas, director of admissions at Tuerk House, said the center serves more than 300 people each month.

"We want them to feel like we care about them," Thomas said. "They're getting hot meals, individual therapy, and support that feels like home."

Johnson's transformation now includes becoming a licensed child care provider and a deacon at his church. He credits his faith — and one prayer in particular — for helping sustain him through recovery.

"God grant me the serenity of the things I cannot change… the courage to change the things I can… and the wisdom to know the difference," Johnson recited, quoting the Serenity Prayer that's a staple in many recovery programs.

While many in Baltimore continue to battle addiction, Johnson's story offers a powerful reminder: recovery is possible.

For more information about the 24/7 services at the Tuerk House, people can call 410-735-1701 or visit their website.