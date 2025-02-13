Man freed after 30 years in prison for wrongful 1993 Baltimore murder conviction

BALTIMORE -- After nearly 30 years of incarceration, James Langhorne had his murder conviction vacated, following an investigation that revealed he was wrongfully convicted in a 1993 Baltimore shooting.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates announced the decision alongside the Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Thursday (MAIP), citing new evidence and information learned after the trial.

Bates' office says unreliable and conflicting witness testimony, combined with the state's failure to disclose potential suspects, was among the information supporting Langhorne's case for a vacated sentence.

"My office has a duty to pursue justice in all its forms, one of which is addressing past convictions that no longer have integrity. Based on interviews and a review of the evidence, it is clear that Mr. Langhorne was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for this offense," State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. "On behalf of the system that failed him, I am compelled to support this vacatur and address this injustice head-on so all parties can move forward"

Why was James Langhorne convicted?

Langhorne's conviction stemmed from an investigation into the murder of Lawrence Jones.

On Nov. 20, 1993, around 2:45 a.m. Jones was walking to his home in the 1400 block of Bank Street when he was confronted by an individual who pulled a handgun and shot him, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office said.

The gunshot entered Jones' left eye, which suggested that he had fallen to his knees before being shot. After the shooting, the suspect fled.

Around 3:17 a.m. Baltimore Police responded to the scene, where they found Jones seriously injured. Jones was taken to shock trauma, where he later died.

Police said there were no witnesses to the murder, nor physical evidence of value at the scene. Investigators determined that the caliber of the gun used to shoot and kill Jones was either a .38 or a .357.

"The evidence used to convict Mr. Langhorne at trial was weak, and it completely eroded in the wake of the CIU's investigation," Shawn Armbrust, Executive Director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project said.

The state's attorney's office said the investigation "went cold" until July 1996, when it was reassigned. Information from a jailhouse informant who was attempting to avoid a 10-year sentence, and two identifications which were later recanted, led to Langhorne's Arrest on Nov. 15, 1996.

Langhorne was convicted of First-Degree Murder, Handgun Use During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges and sentenced to life plus 20 years of incarceration.

But on February 19, Langhorne requested that the Conviction Integrity Program of the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City review the case - a process that took five years.

The state eventually concluded that Langhorne was wrongly convicted.