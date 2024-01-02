Baltimore man sentenced to 60 years in prison for raping three Towson students at gunpoint

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for raping three Towson students at gunpoint in February 2023, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Quantze Davis, 29, pleaded guilty last September to three counts of first-degree rape.

According to police, three 18-year-old female Towson students were out together on Feb. 2 in the central business district when they were confronted by Davis, who had a .38-caliber handgun.

Davis then threatened to kill the victims and forced them to a secluded side street, police said.

Police said Davis then forced each of the victims to perform a sex act on him.

After Davis left, the girls reported the crimes to the police.

Davis was arrested two days later with a .38 caliber handgun in his possession and wearing the same clothes he was wearing on the night of the attacks.

According to the Banner, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Judith C. Ensor said Davis "forever changed the course of the lives" of the young women as she ordered him to serve 85 years in prison, with all time suspended but 60 years, on three counts of first-degree rape. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"There is no vocabulary sufficient to describe this crime," Ensor said. "There's no way to make this right."