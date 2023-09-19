Baltimore man pleads guilty to raping three Towson students

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping three Towson students earlier this year.

Quantze Davis, 28, was arrested two days after the crime in February and was charged with three counts of first-degree rape.

According to police, three 18-year-old female Towson students were out together on Feb. 2 in the central business district when they were confronted by Davis, who had a .38-caliber handgun.

Davis then threatened to kill the victims and forced them to a secluded side street, police said.

Police said Davis then forced each of the victims to perform a sex act on him.

After Davis left, the girls reported the crimes to the police.

Detectives quickly identified Davis by reviewing surveillance footage and a commercial transaction. His identity was further confirmed by DNA recovered at the scene and cellphone records.

Davis was located and arrested two days after the crime with a .38 caliber handgun in his possession and wearing the same clothes he was wearing on the night of the attacks.

"My thanks to the excellent job of the Baltimore County Police in quickly solving these horrific crimes," said Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said. "It is my hope that bringing Quantze Davis to justice will provide some measure of assistance to the victims for what they have been through and a measure of assurance to the residents of Towson and Towson University that they should feel safe to enjoy themselves in their community with a feeling of peace and safety."

The judge ordered a pre-sentence Investigation and has not set a sentencing date.

Davis is held without bail pending sentencing.