Man killed in wrong way Woodlawn crash
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said.
Investigators believe 31-year-old Aaron Nevers was driving around 9:30 p.m. in the wrong lane of Lord Baltimore Drive. He was allegedly traveling north in the southbound lane when the vehicle struck a curb and then the front of a parked trailer.
Nevers was pronounced dead on the scene. No further injuries were reported.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said.
