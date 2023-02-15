Man killed in wrong way Woodlawn crash

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said.

Investigators believe 31-year-old Aaron Nevers was driving around 9:30 p.m. in the wrong lane of Lord Baltimore Drive. He was allegedly traveling north in the southbound lane when the vehicle struck a curb and then the front of a parked trailer.

Nevers was pronounced dead on the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said.