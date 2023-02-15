Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in wrong way Woodlawn crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said. 

Investigators believe 31-year-old Aaron Nevers was driving around 9:30 p.m. in the wrong lane of Lord Baltimore Drive. He was allegedly traveling north in the southbound lane when the vehicle struck a curb and then the front of a parked trailer. 

Nevers was pronounced dead on the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 10:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.