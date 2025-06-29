Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed following hit-and-run in Harford County

By Harrington Gardiner

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A fatal hit and run crash claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in Abingdon according to the Maryland State Police.

Authorities say that shortly after 2 A.M. a man was struck by a vehicle going northbound I-95 south of Riverside Parkway. 

The pedestrian was walking in the left lane when he was by a 2021-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Grand Cherokee failed to remain on the scene.

This investigation is active and remains on going. The Maryland State Police crash team is leading the investigation and is urging anyone who may have information to contact the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.