Man killed following hit-and-run in Harford County

A fatal hit and run crash claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in Abingdon according to the Maryland State Police.

Authorities say that shortly after 2 A.M. a man was struck by a vehicle going northbound I-95 south of Riverside Parkway.

The pedestrian was walking in the left lane when he was by a 2021-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Grand Cherokee failed to remain on the scene.

This investigation is active and remains on going. The Maryland State Police crash team is leading the investigation and is urging anyone who may have information to contact the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150