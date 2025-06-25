Maryland mother hoping for a miracle as son fights for life after being struck by car

Sheila Kyler is desperate for answers after a hit-and-run left her son in critical condition on Saturday, June 21, in Anne Arundel County.

Kyler's son Emmanuel had just graduated from the University of Maryland when he went out with some friends in Hanover. Around 2 a.m., while waiting for an Uber, a car hit Emmanuel as he was walking, and the driver left the scene.

"He's a good kid who did not deserve this," Kyler said. "Why didn't you just stay? Why didn't you call the police?"

"My son is fighting for his life"

As Emmanuel lay in the road, he was hit by a second car, according to Anne Arundel County police. But that driver stopped and called 911.

"They did remain on the scene. That individual rendered aid, specifically CPR, potentially saving his life," said Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

As of Wednesday, Emmanuel remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma. Kyler said Emmanuel has spinal cord and head trauma, along with a broken leg and arm.

"My son is fighting for his life," Kyler said.

Searching for a bronze-colored vehicle

Investigators said, based on evidence recovered from the scene, they're looking for a bronze-colored vehicle.

Police and Emmanuel's family are asking the public for help.

"If you see a vehicle in the area that has damage to the passenger side or driver's side, front end of the vehicle that's tan or bronze in color, we want to hear from you," Mulcahy said.

"If anyone knows anything that can help us find the person who hurt my son, please reach out to local authorities," Kyler said.

Hoping for a miracle

Kyler wants justice for her son, but most of all, she wants her son to recover, even if it takes a miracle.

"I'm hopeful, because I believe in miracles," said Kyler. "If nothing else comes from this, please just say a prayer for Emmanuel."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-222-8573.