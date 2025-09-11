Man critically injured in shooting outside Baltimore mosque, person of interest in custody

A man was injured in a shooting outside of a mosque in Baltimore Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Islamic Way around 3 p.m. for the reported shooting.

When they arrived, police found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore mosque responds

Masjid ul Haqq, located near the scene of the shooting, is considered one of the oldest mosques in Baltimore. Founded in 1959, the mosque has been in the Upton community for almost 65 years.

Mosque leaders offered their condolences to those impacted by Wednesday's shooting, and said it was the "first incident of its kind to occur at our doors."

"Baltimore's challenges are real, but so is the resilience of its people. Masjid ul Haqq will continue to open its doors as it always has—for sanctuary, for aid, and for hope in Sandtown, West Baltimore, and across our city," the mosque said in a statement.

Crime in Baltimore

The shooting comes as Baltimore continues to see a downward trend in violent crime.

In the Upton neighborhood, WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker shows gun violence has declined by nearly 15% in the past year, with five homicides reported in the past 12 months.

As of September 11, there have been 227 non-fatal shootings in the city in 2025, compared to 283 at the same time last year, according to data from Baltimore police. This represents a nearly 20% drop in cases.

There have been 95 homicides in the city so far in 2025, compared to 130 from the same time in 2024, representing a 27% decline, data shows.

According to the mayor's office, the city is seeing its safest period in more than 50 years.