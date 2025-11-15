Man faces charges for fatal Stricker Street fire that killed three city firefighters in 2022

BALTIMORE - A man is facing multiple charges for in connection with a fatal fire that took place in January of 2022 on Stricker Street that claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters.

James Barnett, 57, has been charged with second-degree arson, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ's media partner the Baltimore banner.

Barnett was also indicted on 20 counts in June of 2023 for a series of robberies that took place in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in January and February of 2022.

The deadly fire killed Lt. Kelsey Sadler, Lt. Paul Butrim, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo. Barnett is facing second degree murder from the incident as well as reckless endangerment for causing permanent injury to John McMaster who was permanently injured while battling the fire.