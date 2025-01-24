Families of fallen firefighters in Stricker Street fire refile lawsuit against Baltimore City

BALTIMORE -- The families of three fallen firefighters killed in a 2022 vacant rowhome fire have refiled a lawsuit against Baltimore City.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when they became trapped in a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street.

The cause of the fire was determined to be criminal activity, according to an investigation by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But the lawsuit, alleges that the city maintained a practice of sending unsuspecting firefighters into structurally unsafe buildings, ultimately leading to the tragedy on Stricker Street.

The lawsuit points to a program, Code X-Ray, established in 2010 to ensure that firefighters would not be ordered into unsafe properties. Buildings deemed unsafe were to be marked with reflective placards or a painted red "X," warning firefighters not to enter. Unsafe buildings were also to be cataloged in the firefighter CAD system.

The families allege that the city failed to notify the firefighters that Code X-Ray had been partially discontinued, nor that the vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street had collapsed multiple times prior to the deadly fire on Jan. 24.

"If the City advised that the Code X-Ray program had been discontinued at any point before January 24, 2022, I and my fellow firefighters would not have entered 205 S. Stricker Street on the day of the incident," John McMaster, the only surviving firefighter, said in an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit also says that the city failed to notify the firefighters that it did not input data about structurally unsafe buildings into the CAD system.