Subway Security: Another man dies following attack near a Baltimore metro stop

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

"It's really very hard," a relative of the victim told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is too short."

This investigation comes more than three weeks after Caleb Thompson, 20, was gunned down at the Mondawmin Mall metro stop.

At the time, Baltimore Police sent out several still images from a surveillance camera attempting to identify two people in connection to the shooting.

While it's unclear whether either victim in these two separate cases in the city was a subway rider, some hope the violence near the stations alone will spawn changes.

"The subway is a reflection of just the larger part of an unsafe city," a man who frequents the subway system told WJZ. "You have homeless people sleeping on the subway. You have people using drugs. You have people on the subway, unfortunately, being robbed."

Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipster can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.