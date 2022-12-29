People of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting

BALTIMORE -- Homicide investigators are looking to identify two people in connection with a deadly shooting Monday at a train station in West Baltimore, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department released surveillance images of the two people Wednesday night.

Homicide detectives look to identify two individuals relative to the Mondawmin Train Station murder

https://t.co/TgAHDfZb7X pic.twitter.com/M6GkKARm9v — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 29, 2022

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Monday to the Mondawmin Metro Station for a reported shooting, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or submit an anonymous tip to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.