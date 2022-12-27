Man shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Monday evening at a Metro Station in West Baltimore.

Around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station to investigate a reported shooting, police said.

When police arrived, they were directed to the underground portion of the subway station, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or by visiting the MCS website.