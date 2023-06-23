Watch CBS News
Man dead after car crash in Howard County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Thursday evening after a car crash in Columbia, Howard County Police said.

Police said that around 11:38 p.m., a Tesla Model 3 was traveling eastbound on Route 175 at Route 108 when it drove through the center of the intersection and struck a guard rail followed by a traffic signal pole.

The driver, and only occupant, 28-year-old Bryan Chaparro of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 175 eastbound from Snowden River Pkwy to I-95 was closed for several hours due to traffic signal outages caused by the collision.  

