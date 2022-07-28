Watch CBS News
Man critical, 2 women hurt after triple shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a triple shooting overnight in East Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of McAlear Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said. 

Both were hospitalized, and the man is listed in critical condition, police said. The woman is in stable condition. 

A 36-year-old woman investigators believe is the third victim of the shooting was found at an area hospital, and she was listed in stable condition, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:17 AM

