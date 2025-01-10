Man arrested for using lasers to strike Baltimore County police helicopter

Man arrested for using lasers to strike Baltimore County police helicopter

Man arrested for using lasers to strike Baltimore County police helicopter

BALTIMORE - A man has been arrested after using lasers to strike a Baltimore County Police Department helicopter in December.

BCoPD's Aviation Unit members were struck by multiple lasers on Eastern Avenue while flying to Martin State Airport on December 19, 2024, at 9:45 p.m.

Using an onboard imaging system, officers identified where the strikes came from and made patrol officers aware of the situation.

At the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue, police found 50-year-old Anthony R. Wolff.

Wolff was charged with, "recklessly engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious injuries to the officers," according to a press release from BCoPD.

The release noted that two days prior, the Federal Aviation Administration reported a "substantial" uptick in laser strikes.

"When laser beams are aimed at any piloted aircraft, whether military or commercial, what might seem like a tiny beam on the ground can blind aircrew, potentially causing a midair collision or other incident. In 2023 alone, the Federal Aviation Administration (or FAA) received more than 13,000 reports of laser strikes," according to the FBI.

Intentionally aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

To learn more about laser safety click here.