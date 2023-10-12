Man arrested for attempted murder in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in West Baltimore, police said Thursday.
On October 5, police arrested 41-year-old Michael Childs for his alleged role in a shooting on July 29.
Police said Childs shot a 45-year-old male in the leg following an altercation on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
A short time later, the man walked into a local hospital for treatment, according to police.
Childs is charged with attempted first degree murder, and is being held without bail.
