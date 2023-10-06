Watch CBS News
28-year-old man shot, killed in East Baltimore neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Baltimore's South Clifton Park neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities.

That's where officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:15 p.m., police said.

They found him in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

October 6, 2023

